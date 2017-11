Talks between Sprint and T-Mobile for a possible merger continue despite differences on key issues, sources told CNBC.

Last week, reports surfaced that SoftBank, the Japanese conglomerate that controls Sprint, was planning to end talks with T-Mobile, whose parent is Deutsche Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom representatives are believed to visit SoftBank's Masa Son this weekend, sources told CNBC.

The talks had lost momentum over price and governance issues.

