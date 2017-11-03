Top VC deals: HelloFresh, headphones, and the fight against superbugs

HelloFresh, the meal-kit delivery company, went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The company, which is majority-owned by Rocket Internet, priced its shares at 10.25 euros bringing its valuation to about 1.7 billion euros, or.more than double the $888 million (763 million euros) market cap of Blue Apron, its most direct competitor. Other competitors include: Amazon, Albertsons-owned Plated, SunBasket, Green Chef and Gobble.

Spero Therapeutics raised $77 million in its Nasdaq IPO Wednesday, selling 5.5 million shares at $14 apiece, Xconomy reported. The company is developing treatments for drug-resistant bacteria, or "superbugs." According to the CDC, every year in the U.S. at least 2 million people are infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and 23,000 people die as a result of those infections.

