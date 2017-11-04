How science is moving toward diagnosing and treating the NFL's biggest problem: Brain injuries

The announcement in September that former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez had severe Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, when he took his own life in prison last spring at age 27, was tragic, but not necessarily surprising.

CTE is linked with both a heightened risk for aggression (Hernandez had been convicted of killing his former roommate) and suicide. He joined a growing list of athletes whose brains revealed evidence of CTE, according to scientists at Boston University's CTE Center, who examined him post-mortem.

That same month, scientists at Boston University's CTE Center announced that they had identified a potential biomarker that could possibly be used to detect CTE in living patients. Currently CTE, the term for brain damage that occurs after repeated head trauma such as from football tackles, can only be diagnosed in autopsy.

The discovery could lead to "a potential therapeutic target," but ultimately treatments and even diagnosis stemming from the discovery are "too far out to speculate," said Jonathan Cherry, a postdoctoral fellow and lead author on the paper.

But is there anything that can be done for patients now? In fact, a biomarker or blood test is not needed to diagnose severe traumatic brain injury, or TBI, which directly causes CTE when built up over time, as in football, according to Cherry and other researchers. It can be detected in living patients. Every single NFL player whose brain has been found to be afflicted with CTE has displayed symptoms of traumatic brain injury while alive. Both are characterized by problems with thinking and regulating emotions, often manifesting as anger and irritability.

Friends and family can usually tell something is wrong. In one recent study of 111 NFL players' brains, all but one of which had CTE. Ninety percent displayed behavioral symptoms, such as depression, anxiety and anger, while living, according to relatives. Ninety-five percent had cognitive symptoms, such as problems remembering.

Traditionally, treatments for TBI have focused on the cognitive symptoms, improving memory and problem solving. Recently, however, there has been a surge in interest in tackling the emotional problems associated with both TBI and CTE.

"It's a really hot topic," said Tessa Hart, Director of the Moss Rehabilitation Research Institute TBI Clinical Research Laboratory. "If you can't remember things and if you can't express yourself and if you can't comprehend what people are saying to you, you are going to get really frustrated," Hart said. Inability to control one's emotions, especially anger, can often drive people away. This is especially problematic as social support is a major component in rehabilitation.