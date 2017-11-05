    The new Amazon Kindle Oasis is an incredible eReader but it's way too expensive

    Share

    ×

    Business

    The new Amazon Kindle Oasis is an incredible eReader but it's way too expensive

    • The Kindle Oasis checks all the boxes with a premium design and water-resistance
    • It's the best eReader I've ever used, but it's also really expensive
    • Most consumers are best served by a Kindle Paperwhite
    This is Amazon's newest Kindle
    Amazon Kindle Oasis: CNBC review   

    Amazon's Kindle Oasis is the best Kindle I've ever used and, while it's chock full of features, it's a hair too expensive.

    I spent the last couple of weeks using the new Kindle Oasis, which follows in the footsteps of the original but adds a new design and fresh features, and while I think most folks are going to love it, the general population is better served by one of Amazon's more affordable Kindle eReaders.

    What's good

    This is the new Kindle Oasis
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    This is the new Kindle Oasis

    The Amazon Kindle Oasis is a fantastic eReader. It's comfortable to hold with a nice balance, especially during long book binges, and I love the premium aluminum back. The display lighting is also very even, which is important especially since uneven lighting can lead to blotching and annoyances while trying to focus on a book.

    I love the aluminum back of the Kindle Oasis
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    I love the aluminum back of the Kindle Oasis

    It's also water-resistant, which means it won't be a big deal if you accidentally drop it in the pool, the tub, or spill a glass of water on it. Just don't drop it in the ocean, gadgets can't really survive salt water. More on that in a bit, though.

    The Kindle Oasis is thin and nicely balanced
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    The Kindle Oasis is thin and nicely balanced

    And, even cooler, the Kindle Oasis offers support for Audible books, which means you can switch from reading to listening to the book on a Bluetooth speaker at the tap of a button. I loved doing this while reading and listening to Ready Player One.

    What's Bad

    This is Amazon's newest Kindle
    CNBC | Todd Haselton
    This is Amazon's newest Kindle

    I really don't have a lot of complaints. Amazon say the Kindle Oasis should last about six weeks on a charge, though I found it down to about half of a charge after two weeks of use, probably because I almost always read at night with the backlight on. Also, using Bluetooth will drain the battery quicker.

    It survives water but doesn't work well while wet
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    It survives water but doesn't work well while wet

    Also, while it's water resistant and survived just fine in my tests, it kind of went bonkers while it was wet. The screen didn't respond well (it kept adjusting the font size) and was generally unusable. That means it'll survive a spill, it'll just need time to dry before it works properly.

    The price is the hardest pill to swallow.

    It starts at $250 with 8GB of storage and that's the Special Offers model, which means you'll see ads on the homescreen. I think Amazon should stop doing this for its high-end products. $250 is more than half the price of a $329 iPad, and while I understand that's a totally different product, consumers shouldn't be nailed with ads when they spend this much money.

    There are lots of new Kindle covers to choose from
    CNBC | Todd Haselton
    There are lots of new Kindle covers to choose from

    Toss in a leather stand cover and a power adapter and the price is up to $310. You can get an add-free model for $300, or a 32GB model with more storage for audio books for $350.

    Should you buy it?

    Text is still really crisp
    CNBC | Todd Haselton
    Text is still really crisp

    I love the Oasis, but it's too rich for my tastes. I think most folks are better served by the super-affordable Fire HD 8, which is a tablet that can play movies and also allows you to listen to books or read. You'll only pay $80, but you'll sacrifice battery life.

    Or, just buy one of Amazon's more affordable eReaders. I'm a huge fan of the Kindle Paperwhite, which starts at $120 and includes a backlight. Or buy both the Fire HD 8 and the Kindle Paperwhite. You'll still be saving $50.

    more from Business

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...