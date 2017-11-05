The new Amazon Kindle Oasis is an incredible eReader but it's way too expensive

Also, while it's water resistant and survived just fine in my tests, it kind of went bonkers while it was wet. The screen didn't respond well (it kept adjusting the font size) and was generally unusable. That means it'll survive a spill, it'll just need time to dry before it works properly.

The price is the hardest pill to swallow.

It starts at $250 with 8GB of storage and that's the Special Offers model, which means you'll see ads on the homescreen. I think Amazon should stop doing this for its high-end products. $250 is more than half the price of a $329 iPad, and while I understand that's a totally different product, consumers shouldn't be nailed with ads when they spend this much money.