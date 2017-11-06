Broadcom makes unsolicited bid for Qualcomm in largest tech deal in history

Broadcom on Monday made an unsolicited offer to buy Qualcomm, in a bold bid to become a dominant supplier of communications chips to the wireless industry.

Qualcomm shares were halted for trading in premarket trade.

Qualcomm's stock, traded on the Nasdaq, surged by more than 12 percent on Friday amid speculation that Broadcom was preparing a bid. It finished the session at $61.81.

Broadcom has been working on its proposal for months and is believed to have approached Qualcomm privately about its offer, but was quickly rebuffed. The company had originally considered an attempt to buy Qualcomm prior to that company's deal to buy NXP more than one year ago, but upon getting no traction at that time, retreated.