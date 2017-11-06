Cramer Remix: Why shareholders will win in the potential Disney-Fox deal   

Salesforce.com and Alphabet's Google are teaming up to help their customers be more productive, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told CNBC on Monday.

"You look to Google, you see this incredible world of information, you see the advertising but you also get Google Analytics," Benioff told Cramer in an exclusive interview.

"And Google Analytics coupled with Salesforce's sales and service and marketing means that both of our customers are going to have customer insights that they've never had before. That is really exciting."

The partnership will combine Salesforce's customer relations management technology with Google's G Suite, a series of business-friendly apps designed to stoke collaboration and productivity. The Google product competes primarily against Microsoft Office 365.

Benioff also told Cramer that consumer "loyalty is dead."

"Loyalty is dead. It is," Benioff told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer. "Because it's all about your community. Isn't that how you buy anyway, from your friends? Don't you want to join a community and be a part of a community?"

Speaking from Dreamforce, Salesforce's annual technological convention, Benioff said that Salesforce clients like Marriott International are realizing how hard it is to retain their customers.