European markets seen lower ahead of earnings, economic data; oil prices jump

European stocks are set to start the week lower as investors focus on earnings and monitor President Donald Trump's comments in Asia.

The FTSE 100 is seen lower by 23 points at 7,536; the CAC 40 is set to open off by 7 points at 5,506 and the DAX is set to start the day lower by 22 points at 12,457.

In Asia, markets edged down on Monday on earnings, but energy stocks jumped as oil prices rose to two-year highs. Brent was up by 0.5 percent at $62.37 and WTI rose 0.32 percent to $55.82. This followed news that several Saudi ministers and princes were detained over the weekend as part of an anti-corruption investigation.

Trump started his 12-day trip to Asia in Japan Monday. He said the U.S. is committed to improving trade with the country.

Meanwhile in Europe, the centre-right coalition led by Silvio Bersluconi is set to win a regional election in Sicily, Reuters reported. The vote is seen as a preview of the general election due in the first half of next year.

In corporate news, CVS Health will be reporting its third-quarter results. In terms of data, there will be new car sale numbers in the U.K. at 9 a.m. London time and producer price index figures in the euro zone at 10 a.m. London time.

Furthermore, euro zone finance ministers are gathering Monday in Brussels and Prime Minister Teresa May is set to speak at the CBI conference Monday morning.