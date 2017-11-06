Nasdaq, Dow hit record highs after Broadcom makes bid for tech's biggest deal ever with Qualcomm

The Nasdaq composite hit a record high on Monday after Broadcom made a $130 billion offer to buy Qualcomm.
The tech-heavy index rose 0.2 percent and outperformed the S&P 500, which also eked out a record. The Dow Jones industrial average traded just 5 points lower.
Broadcom offered to buy fellow chip maker Qualcomm for $70 a share. If completed, the deal would be the biggest in the history of the tech sector. Reports of a potential bid first surfaced on Friday.
Qualcomm rose 5.1 percent while Broadcom gained 2.7 percent. Their rise helped the VanEck Vectors Semi ETF (SMH) hit an intraday record high.
"Short term, this is a positive. A takeover by Broadcom would take some stock off the market," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. "Also, an offer like that suggests Broadcom feels pretty confident about its future."