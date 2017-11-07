Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: SNAP, LC, MTCH & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Snap shares plummeted by as much as 17 percent in extended trading after the social media company posted third quarter results, missing on revenue due to unsold Spectacles. Snap is losing market share to rival Instagram, especially since the launch of feature Stories in 2016.

LendingClub's stock plunged 17.5 percent in the extended session after the company posted third quarter earnings. The company reported revenue below Wall Street expectations as well as a a weak quarter four revenue guidance.

Shares of Match Group rose nearly 6 percent in extended trading after the dating products company posted third quarter earnings. Revenue beat estimates due to better-than-expected performances by website Match and app Tinder.

Take-Two Interactive shares halted briefly before rising as much as 8.5 percent after the bell. The video game company posted quarterly earnings with a very strong third quarter guidance helped by "Grand Theft Auto" and its recently launched basketball franchise game.

Shares of Zillow climbed as much as 1 percent in the extended session after the company posted third quarter earnings beating analysts' expectations. Traffic to its mobile site increased significantly.

Fossil's stock dropped as much as 15 percent in extended trading after the fashion company posted lower-than-expected third quarter earnings.