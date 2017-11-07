Australia's benchmark index is poised for further gains, analysis show

How reliable is this breakout?

Analysis using the Guppy Multiple Moving Average (GMMA) indicator can assist in answering the question. The short-term GMMA group of averages provides a guide to the way investors are thinking.

This group is well separated suggesting the rally and the breakout trend are enjoying strong support from investors.

This is further confirmed by the way the index is hugging the upper edge of the short-term GMMA. This is bullish, but carries with it a warning about the potential for sudden reversals. This is a strong-trend breakout that has moved well above the support offered by the long-term GMMA. This means the market can fall substantially and still remain in an uptrend.

The long-term group of averages provides an insight into the thinking of investors. This group is now very confident and this is shown by the wide degree of separation in this long-term group of averages. This is characteristic of a well-supported trend as it shows investors enter the market as buyers in all market conditions.

The third feature is the degree of separation between the two groups of moving averages. This is a steady separation and this is characteristic of a sustainable uptrend.

The danger in this trend pattern behavior is the potential for a substantial pullback toward 5,860 and the upper level of the long-term GMMA. This would be a trend correction and not a trend change, but such a correction would reduce profits.

Daryl Guppy is a trader and author of Trend Trading.