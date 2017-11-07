    ×

    Bill Ackman loses bid for ADP board seats

    Activist investor Bill Ackman lost his bid Tuesday for ADP board seats after a high-profile proxy fight with the company.

    Ackman had nominated three directors, including himself, but received none. Two of the largest shareholders, Vanguard and State Street, voted for ADP's nominees, while BlackRock voted for Ackman.

    Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has a nearly 2 percent stake in ADP, according to FactSet.

    Pershing Square was down 3.3 percent for the year as of Oct. 31, according to its website. The S&P 500 has risen about 15 percent this year.

    This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

