While earnings is set to shake up sentiment on Wall Street, data will be of key importance for bond markets on Tuesday.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small business survey is expected to be released at 6 a.m. ET, followed by JOLTS data at 10 a.m. ET and consumer credit at 3 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $20 billion in 52-week bills and $50 billion in four-week bills. It will also auction off $24 billion in three-year notes.

In central bank news, Federal Reserve's Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to deliver remarks at The Clearing House's annual conference in New York.

Current Fed Chair Janet Yellen is expected to be at the presentation of the Paul H. Douglas Award for ethics in government, set to take place in Washington.

Yellen's latest speech comes hot on the heels of the jobs data for October, FOMC meeting and news that Jay Powell will become chair of the U.S. central bank next February.