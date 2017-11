European stocks are expected to open higher Tuesday morning, as investors monitored a fresh batch of corporate earnings while oil prices gave up some of their recent gains.

Looking to the major bourses, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 is expected to open 22 points higher at 7,585, while the German DAX is set to start on a positive note, up 41 points at 13,508, and the French CAC is poised to open 16 points higher at around 5,521, according to IG.