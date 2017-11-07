Trump urges 'worldwide action' to dispel North Korea's nuclear threat

Trump has previously threatened "fire and fury" against North Korea but when speaking on the isolated regime's doorstep, he appeared to adopt a more conciliatory tone. He said he "hoped to God" the U.S. would not need to deploy its military against Pyongyang.

The U.S. leader is currently on a five-nation tour of Asia and the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty regarding the Korean Peninsula is expected to be high on the agenda throughout.

South Korea's Moon said earlier in the press conference that he and his U.S. counterpart held "candid" talks about the North. Both countries agreed to scale up regional deployments of allied military forces, Moon said.

Trump's visit to Seoul was expected to provide a significant test to the U.S.-South Korea alliance. While the former New York businessman had sought to encourage global players to take a more assertive stance against North Korea, Moon was elected on a platform of increased dialogue with Pyongyang.

In September, Trump accused Moon's administration of trying to appease the North — further emphasizing the difference in approach from the two leaders.

Trump will visit China, Vietnam and the Philippines over the coming week.