    ×

    World News

    Trump urges 'worldwide action' to dispel North Korea's nuclear threat

    • Speaking at a joint press conference Tuesday alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul, Trump said, "North Korea is a worldwide threat that requires worldwide action"
    • Trump's visit to Seoul was expected to provide a significant test to the U.S.-South Korea alliance
    • In September, Trump accused Moon's administration of trying to appease the North
    South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump (L) during the joint press conference at the presidential Blue House on November 7, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea.
    Chung Sung-Jun | Getty Images
    South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump (L) during the joint press conference at the presidential Blue House on November 7, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea.

    President Donald Trump called on countries from around the world to act with a sense of "great determination" in order to restrain North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

    Speaking at a joint press conference Tuesday alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul, Trump said, "North Korea is a worldwide threat that requires worldwide action."

    The U.S. president also called on China, Russia and other nations to "demand" an end to Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic weapons programs, before adding, "It's time to act with urgency and with great determination."

    'Hope to God' US military not required

    Trump has previously threatened "fire and fury" against North Korea but when speaking on the isolated regime's doorstep, he appeared to adopt a more conciliatory tone. He said he "hoped to God" the U.S. would not need to deploy its military against Pyongyang.

    The U.S. leader is currently on a five-nation tour of Asia and the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty regarding the Korean Peninsula is expected to be high on the agenda throughout.

    South Korea's Moon said earlier in the press conference that he and his U.S. counterpart held "candid" talks about the North. Both countries agreed to scale up regional deployments of allied military forces, Moon said.

    Trump's visit to Seoul was expected to provide a significant test to the U.S.-South Korea alliance. While the former New York businessman had sought to encourage global players to take a more assertive stance against North Korea, Moon was elected on a platform of increased dialogue with Pyongyang.

    In September, Trump accused Moon's administration of trying to appease the North — further emphasizing the difference in approach from the two leaders.

    Trump will visit China, Vietnam and the Philippines over the coming week.

    A photograph of a British nuclear weapons test over Christmas Island in the 1950s at the Imperial War Museum in London.
    Who owns the world's nuclear weapons?   

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...