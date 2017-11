To be sure, the weekly figures are subject to revision, but the latest data adds to signs of stubbornly high U.S. output and are likely to weigh on markets. Last week, the EIA's Petroleum Status Report showed U.S. exports at an all-time high above 2 million barrels a day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude prices initially extended losses on Wednesday after the latest report, which also showed oil sitting in storage in the United States unexpectedly rose last week. Futures recovered slightly but were still trading lower.

U.S. shale drillers, who use advanced drilling methods to unlock oil and gas from rock formations, have frustrated efforts by major oil producing nations to reduce brimming global crude stockpiles and boost prices.

OPEC and other exporters are keeping about 1.8 million barrels a day out of the market in order to end a persistent glut of crude oil.