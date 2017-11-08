First Look: The investors try out a four-in-one amphibious ice-fishing vehicle and a pair of gloves that claim to handle anything

Investors Jeremy Bloom, Dhani Jones, Shawn Johnson East and Bode Miller continue their trek through the Canadian Rockies to try out the latest and greatest adventure products – including a ski bike and ultra-protective gloves. Will an up and coming entrepreneur receive a six-figure investment?

About "Adventure Capitalists"

Thrill-seeking investors Shawn Johnson, Dhani Jones and Jeremy Bloom travel the country to test products in extreme conditions and potentially offer investments. In each one-hour episode, four separate entrepreneurs showcase products designed for outdoor adventure. These cutting-edge products and inventions run the gamut; from outerwear that can insulate against freezing temperatures (even when wet), to a robotic fishing lure that brings dead bait back to life and a full suspension mountain bike that can trek over any terrain. The adventure capitalists then put these innovations to the test, often in harsh conditions, to determine which are actually worthy of an investment.