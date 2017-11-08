Asking this one question is the secret to getting a raise, says former FBI negotiator

This is the real secret to getting a raise: You need to make yourself critical to your boss's success. So before you go for more money, there is one key question you need to ask, former FBI negotiator Chris Voss tells CNBC Make It.

"Hey boss, what's going on that's really critical to our success that I can help with?" Another way to ask the question might be, "Where are we going and how can I help us get there?" says Voss.

Or, alternatively, "How can I be guaranteed to be involved in projects critical to the company's future?"

Asking one of these questions will, in and of itself, set you apart. "Let's recognize the circumstances. Nobody ever goes into their boss's office unless they want something," says Voss.

"Your boss, your employer knows the moment you step in the office, you want something from them. That's why a lot of bosses and employers see all their employees as being selfish, because the only time that they hear from an employee is when the employee wants something, and it's usually more money."

By learning what your boss' key objectives are, and then being instrumental in following through on achieving those goals, you are making yourself valuable, explains Voss.