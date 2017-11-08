"North Korea has already learned its lesson in terms of it being very difficult for agreements to last from presidential administration to presidential administration," says Jenny Town, assistant director of the US-Korea Institute and managing editor of 38 North. In 2003, for instance, the Agreed Framework — an agreement signed under the Clinton administration in 1994 aimed at freezing North Korea's nuclear program and normalizing U.S.-North Korean relations — broke down. Each country blamed the other (and both countries shared the blame), but a major takeaway for North Korea and other countries was that the United States can't maintain such agreements beyond a single presidency.

The experiences of other states that entered disarmament agreements with the United States further buttress North Korea's skepticism, Lewis says. Both Saddam Hussein of Iraq and Muammar Gaddafi of Libya entered into agreements to give up certain kinds of weapons programs, for instance. Neither regime remains, and both leaders are dead.



"If you're the North Koreans, you would have to be freaking insane to give up your nuclear weapons," Lewis says. "There is exactly zero evidence that the United States is going to keep its word. And it hurts me to say that; it's upsetting, because I desperately want diplomacy to work."

If diplomacy fails in Iran, North Korea will prove that much more reticent to engage in diplomatic negotiations with the United States over its own nuclear and ballistic missile programs. As for Iran, an unraveling of the JCPOA could prompt the Iranian government to reboot its nuclear program. Once that happens, a nuclear-armed Iran is likely much closer than many people think, Lewis says.

The country has already demonstrated multiple medium-range ballistic missiles, including a new weapon first demonstrated in September with a range of about 1,200 miles and the ability to carry several warheads, according to an Iranian government announcement. If it were to reconstitute its nuclear program, Iran's path to a missile-deliverable weapon would be measured in years, not decades.