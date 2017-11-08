As Kroger moves to cloud computing, the nation's largest grocery store chain is sending millions of dollars to Microsoft and Google.

But not to Amazon.

"For obvious reasons competitively, it doesn't make sense for us to do a ton to help grow that business for them," Chris Hjelm, Kroger's chief information officer, told CNBC in an interview.

With Amazon's retail business pushing into more industries and competing more directly with a growing number of companies, Amazon Web Services is starting to experience a backlash. Kroger is joining the likes of Wal-Mart and Target in finding other vendors to handle their massive workloads for their digital and e-commerce offerings. Alphabet said in its latest earnings release that Kohl's has moved to Google's cloud.

In a blog post on Monday, venture capitalist Glenn Solomon from GGV Capital underscored how pervasive this has become. Solomon said several of his firm's portfolio companies that use AWS have been asked by retail clients to "provide a mirrored service on another cloud because they'd prefer not to have their data stored with Amazon given competitive fears."

For Kroger, that fear has become more obvious by the day. In August, Amazon bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion and instantly cut prices at the upscale grocer. CNBC has also been reporting on Amazon's potential efforts to crack the pharmacy market, another reason for Kroger to be concerned.