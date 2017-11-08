Odds 'clearly favor' AT&T if merger battle heads to court, says former FCC official

Former FCC official: Most courts wouldn't allow DOJ to block AT&T-Time Warner over CNN 2 Hours Ago | 03:11

The odds "clearly favor" AT&T if the wireless giant and the Department of Justice were to head to court over AT&T's merger with Time Warner, former FCC official Blair Levin told CNBC on Wednesday.

CNBC confirmed on Wednesday that the Justice Department demanded that CNN parent Turner Broadcasting or Direct TV be sold before approval of the $85 billion merger.

Late Wednesday AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson said the company has "no intention" of selling CNN.

"Modern antitrust thinking very much looks with disfavor upon blocking vertical deals. So I think AT&T has a pretty high level of confidence," Levin said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

Plus, AT&T can argue on the basis of press reports that this is a First Amendment issue, he added.

"They're being punished for the exercise of free speech by CNN. So I would think most courts would look to say the DOJ can't block it on these grounds."

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized CNN as fake news over the past year.