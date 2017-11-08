Roku shares skyrocket as sales crush Wall Street estimates

Roku saw a 48 percent year-over-year increase in active accounts, and a 58 percent year-over-year increase in streaming hours. This quarter DirecTV Now and Hulu Live were added to the Roku platform.

Roku is also in the process of expanding its advertising business to better monetize its viewership. The advertising business has more than doubled in size year-to-date, the company said, and Roku makes about $12.68 per user, up 37 percent from a year ago on a trailing 12-month basis.

The company predicted it could break even next quarter, before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, if it performs on the high end of estimates.

Disclosure: Comcast, which owns CNBC parent NBCUniversal, is a co-owner of Hulu.