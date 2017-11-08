    ×

    Roku shares skyrocket as sales crush Wall Street estimates

    • Roku posted a narrower loss than Wall Street estimated, thanks to better-than-expected sales in its first earnings report as a public company.
    • The streaming technology company went public in late September in a $252 million IPO.
    Roku shares popped more than 20 percent after hours on Wednesday after the company posted a narrower loss than Wall Street estimated, thanks to better-than-expected sales in its first earnings report as a public company.

    • Adjusted EPS: 10 cents loss, excluding items, vs. loss of $1.37 expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.
    • Revenue: $124.8 million vs. estimate of $110.5 million by Thomson Reuters consensus

    The streaming technology company went public in late September in a $252 million IPO. The company's fortunes have risen alongside services like Netflix that have moved TV viewership online, often using devices made by Roku. Netflix also reported better-than-expected financial results last quarter.

    Roku saw a 48 percent year-over-year increase in active accounts, and a 58 percent year-over-year increase in streaming hours. This quarter DirecTV Now and Hulu Live were added to the Roku platform.

    Roku is also in the process of expanding its advertising business to better monetize its viewership. The advertising business has more than doubled in size year-to-date, the company said, and Roku makes about $12.68 per user, up 37 percent from a year ago on a trailing 12-month basis.

    The company predicted it could break even next quarter, before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, if it performs on the high end of estimates.

    Disclosure: Comcast, which owns CNBC parent NBCUniversal, is a co-owner of Hulu.

