    Futures point to a weak open on Wall Street, as Disney, Kohl's, Macy's gear up to report

    • Office Depot, Party City, Kohl's, Macy's, Disney and News Corp. are some of the companies set to release earnings
    • Jobless claims are set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by wholesale trade at 10 a.m. ET

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open Thursday, as investors pivoted their attention to the latest flood of corporate earnings.

    Corporate earnings are expected to shake up some sentiment today, as a whole slew of major brands gear up to publish their latest financial figures.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 17, 2014 in New York City.
    Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
    Ahead of the opening bell, Office Depot, D.R. Horton, Party City, Kohl's, Time Inc., Macy's, TransCanada and Azul are some of the companies set to release earnings.

    Looking past the bell, Disney, Nvidia, News Corp., Hertz Global, Lionsgate, Redfin and Equifax are also expected to keep investors on edge as they get ready to report.

    In data news, jobless claims are set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by wholesale trade at 10 a.m. ET.

    Politics is expected to be at the back of investors' minds as U.S. President Donald Trump continues his journey across Asia.

    In China, the U.S. incumbent pressed Beijing on Thursday to do more when it comes to reining in North Korea. Leaders from both countries also commented upon trade ties, and announced the signing of around $250 billion in commercial deals between U.S. and Chinese companies, according to Reuters.

    Oil prices came under slight pressure, with U.S. crude trading around $56.80 per barrel, while Brent hovered around $63.41 at 5:05 a.m. ET.

    Overseas, European stocks slipped into the red during early market trade, while markets in Asia delivered a relatively mixed performance by the close.

    In the previous session, all major U.S. indices eked out gains by the close; however, banks broadly dropped amid concerns that the recent Republican electoral losses could impact the party's push to reform the U.S. tax code.

    —CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report

