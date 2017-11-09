Futures point to a weak open on Wall Street, as Disney, Kohl's, Macy's gear up to report

Ahead of the opening bell, Office Depot, D.R. Horton, Party City, Kohl's, Time Inc., Macy's, TransCanada and Azul are some of the companies set to release earnings.

Looking past the bell, Disney, Nvidia, News Corp., Hertz Global, Lionsgate, Redfin and Equifax are also expected to keep investors on edge as they get ready to report.

In data news, jobless claims are set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by wholesale trade at 10 a.m. ET.

Politics is expected to be at the back of investors' minds as U.S. President Donald Trump continues his journey across Asia.

In China, the U.S. incumbent pressed Beijing on Thursday to do more when it comes to reining in North Korea. Leaders from both countries also commented upon trade ties, and announced the signing of around $250 billion in commercial deals between U.S. and Chinese companies, according to Reuters.

Oil prices came under slight pressure, with U.S. crude trading around $56.80 per barrel, while Brent hovered around $63.41 at 5:05 a.m. ET.