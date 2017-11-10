America’s veterans: Caught in the middle of the GOP Obamacare repeal effort

Analysis from RAND reveals that the ACA increased health insurance coverage rates among veterans. The study states that an Obamacare repeal would reduce the health-care options provided to veterans and also could place additional stress on the already challenged VA health-care system.



There are 20 million veterans in the United States, according to the VA, and Census data reveals that 5.5 percent, or 510,000 non-elderly veterans (under 65), are uninsured. Only 3 out of 5 non-elderly veterans are eligible for Veteran Affairs health care. If they are not eligible for the VA, many veterans turn to Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Some also rely on both Medicaid and the VA system.

Before major state Medicaid expansions took place in 2013, only 1 in 10 non-elderly veterans were insured, according to the RAND study. By 2015 uninsurance rates fell by 36 percent.

"What we found is non-elderly veterans were more likely to be insured in 2015 than they were in 2013," said Michael Dworsky, co-principle investigator of the RAND report study. "There was not just a reduction in numbers of uninsured, but a reduction of veterans who said their only source of health coverage was the VA."

Out of 2.8 million non-elderly veterans enrolled in the VA health-care system, only 25.8 percent of them rely on it as their sole source of health insurance.

"People very often think that people that serve in the military get health care for life, but that's not really how the VA works," Dworsky said. "Although many veterans are enrolled in the VA, there is still a large number who are uninsured and have no regular access to health care."



Military veterans who served for 24 consecutive months — or another specified full duty period — are eligible for coverage for five years after being discharged. Elderly veterans qualify for Medicare and about half of all veterans in 2016 had health insurance coverage through the government program.

But that leaves many veterans who served in recent decades with a potential health insurance gap after their five-year period and before they become eligible for Medicare. Census data found that for the other half of the veteran population — who were of working age (ages 19 to 64) — both the number and rate of those without health insurance declined to a new low during the past four years.