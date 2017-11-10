Here are the world's top 10 oil producers

OPEC and Russian officials have called on some of the world's leading oil producers, both inside and outside the cartel, to form a consensus and back a supply curb until the end of 2018.



OPEC is widely expected to defer an announcement regarding an extension to cuts at its next policy meeting in November. However, oil has sustained a rise above $60 a barrel in recent days as expectations of an extension to OPEC-led cuts beyond March supported prices.

CNBC takes a look at the world's 10 leading oil producers being urged to back an ongoing effort to clear a global supply overhang.