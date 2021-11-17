U.S. sanctions will still have an impact despite the rise of crypto, Treasury’s Adeyemo says

Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020.

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said that the dollar will continue to be the world's dominant currency despite increasing interest in cryptocurrencies.

"One of the things that we know is that digital assets present an opportunity in lots of ways for the economy, but potentially it presents challenges," Adeyemo told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Tuesday at the Adipec energy forum in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

"We know that digital assets have the ability to be used by those who want to illicitly move money through the system in a way that doesn't touch the dollar and that we can't see as easily. But we do think that ultimately working together with countries around the world, we can address this risk by calling on the creators of digital assets to follow the rules around anti-money laundering more closely."

"Ultimately the thing that is going to drive the dollar's position in the world are the decisions we make in America about investing in our economy. The reason that people are involved in the dollar-based economy … is because they want to invest in America," he continued.

Adeyemo said it was because of policy decisions, such as the $1 trillion infrastructure package signed into law on Monday, that would help to "unlock the potential" of the U.S. economy and create investment opportunities for other governments.

"As our economy grows, it is an opportunity for the global economy to grow and as that happens, the dollar will remain the dominant currency in the world as well," he said.

His view echoed comments made by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard earlier this year, who dismissed bitcoin and other digital assets as a serious threat to the dollar's position as the world's reserve currency.