McConnell says he 'misspoke' about middle-class tax hikes

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday acknowledged he "misspoke" when he said no middle-class Americans would see a tax hike under the Senate tax plan.

He told The New York Times that "you can't guarantee that no one sees a tax increase." He added that the Senate aims to reduce the burden on the average taxpayer in each income bracket.

Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled a tax plan, seeking a broad reduction in the business and individual tax burden. While most taxpayers are expected to see cuts under the proposal, some Americans, depending on their specific circumstances, could pay more due to the elimination of certain deductions.

A Times analysis estimated that about a quarter of middle-class families would see taxes rise in 2018. Other independent analyses have projected tax hikes for a pocket of the population under the Senate plan and a similar proposal working its way through the House.

Read the full Times story here.