    ×

    Politics

    McConnell says he 'misspoke' about middle-class tax hikes

    • Mitch McConnell tells The New York Times that he "misspoke" about the Senate tax plan's effect on the middle class.
    • McConnell had said no middle-class taxpayers would see their tax burden rise under the proposal.
    • While taxes are expected to go down for most taxpayers under the plan, a pocket of Americans could see taxes rise, depending on their specific circumstances.
    During a day of meetings about the Republican tax bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke to the media, November 9, 2017.
    Melina Mara | The Washington Post | Getty Images
    During a day of meetings about the Republican tax bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke to the media, November 9, 2017.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday acknowledged he "misspoke" when he said no middle-class Americans would see a tax hike under the Senate tax plan.

    He told The New York Times that "you can't guarantee that no one sees a tax increase." He added that the Senate aims to reduce the burden on the average taxpayer in each income bracket.

    Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled a tax plan, seeking a broad reduction in the business and individual tax burden. While most taxpayers are expected to see cuts under the proposal, some Americans, depending on their specific circumstances, could pay more due to the elimination of certain deductions.

    A Times analysis estimated that about a quarter of middle-class families would see taxes rise in 2018. Other independent analyses have projected tax hikes for a pocket of the population under the Senate plan and a similar proposal working its way through the House.

    Read the full Times story here.

    WATCH: McConnell says if anything unifies Republicans, it's tax reform

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
    Mitch McConnell: If anything unifies Republicans, it's tax reform   

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...