Forget getting up at dawn, or even skipping out on the pumpkin pie so you can queue up at Best Buy — this year, the deals are just as good online.

This is also the first year that holiday shoppers will do the majority of their spending online, according to a recent study by Deloitte. E-commerce sales could peak at $114 billion, the consulting firm said.

But as a result, fewer shoppers are banking on Black Friday, according to a separate report by WalletHub. Shoppers are reeling in their spending on the day after Thanksgiving, the personal finance sit found, with only 33 percent planning to spend more than $500. Last year, 37 percent of shoppers planned to spend that much.

For deal hunters, however, skipping Black Friday and Cyber Monday could be a costly mistake.

"The prices are a little more predictable and a little more moderate," said Lindsay Sakraida, director of content marketing for shopping site DealNews. But the deals, she said, are "easier to take advantage of."