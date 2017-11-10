Trump believes Roy Moore will 'step aside' if teen sex allegations are true, White House says

The White House on Friday responded to allegations that Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore once pursued a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl when Moore was 32.

President Donald Trump "believes we cannot allow a mere allegation, in this case one from many years ago, to destroy a person's life," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said aboard Air Force One en route to Vietnam.

"However, the president also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside," she said.

Moore has denied the allegations, which were published in a Thursday report by The Washington Post. The story included accounts by four women who all allege, on the record, that Moore tried to start sexual relationships with them while they were in their teens, and he was in his 30s.

One of the women, Leigh Corfman, said she was 14 years old when she met Moore in 1979, after he offered to babysit her while her mother attended a custody hearing at the courthouse where he worked.

Cumford said Moore pursued a relationship with her, and brought her to his apartment multiple times, where he engaged in sexual behavior with her that made Cumford deeply uncomfortable.