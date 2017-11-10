    ×

    Trump believes Roy Moore will 'step aside' if teen sex allegations are true, White House says

    • The White House on Friday responded to new allegations against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who four women accused of pursuing sexual relationships with them while they were teenagers and Moore was in his 30s.
    • If the allegations are true, Trump believes Moore will "do the right thing and step aside," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.
    • Sanders also said the president "believes we cannot allow a mere allegation, in this case one from many years ago, to destroy a person's life."
    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, not pictured, at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017.
    Kiyoshi Ota | Pool | Reuters
    The White House on Friday responded to allegations that Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore once pursued a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl when Moore was 32.

    President Donald Trump "believes we cannot allow a mere allegation, in this case one from many years ago, to destroy a person's life," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said aboard Air Force One en route to Vietnam.

    "However, the president also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside," she said.

    Moore has denied the allegations, which were published in a Thursday report by The Washington Post. The story included accounts by four women who all allege, on the record, that Moore tried to start sexual relationships with them while they were in their teens, and he was in his 30s.

    One of the women, Leigh Corfman, said she was 14 years old when she met Moore in 1979, after he offered to babysit her while her mother attended a custody hearing at the courthouse where he worked.

    Cumford said Moore pursued a relationship with her, and brought her to his apartment multiple times, where he engaged in sexual behavior with her that made Cumford deeply uncomfortable.