    World Economy

    Trump in Vietnam: 'Whole world is lifted by America's renewal'

    • President Donald Trump is speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Da Nang, Vietnam
    • Regional trade is front and center at the summit as members of the Trans Pacific Partnership deal look to cement a new agreement

    President Donald Trump spoke from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Friday.

    President Donald Trump arrives in the central Vietnamese city of Danang for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit on November 10, 2017.
    YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images
    The summit, taking place in Vietnam this year, is focused on regional trade, with particularly attention on the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal.

    Since Washington's withdrawal from the landmark accord in January, the pact's 11 remaining members have been discussing how to move ahead with the agreement, which seeks to remove tariffs across certain industries as well as safeguard labor, environmental and intellectual property rights. A framework was expected at this week's APEC summit, but nothing final has been revealed so far.

    The U.S. leader arrived in Da Nang on Friday as part of a milestone Asia tour that's seen him visit Japan, South Korea and China so far. Speaking in Beijing on Thursday, Trump reiterated his frustration with the U.S.-China trade relationship, describing it as "very one-sided" and "unfair," but said he not blame Chinese policymakers for taking advantage of past U.S. administrations.

    Trump was widely expected to hold a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will also be at the APEC summit. But that won't be possible due to scheduling conflicts, the White House said on Friday.