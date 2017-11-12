At least five companies said over the weekend that they will no longer advertise their products during Fox News' "Hannity" television show, which sparked an outpouring on Sunday of counter-protests on social media.

Keurig, Realtor.com, 23 and Me, Eloquii and Nature's Bounty all pulled their ads from the television show, in response to Fox host Sean Hannity's coverage of the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Last week, a Washington Post article published an article suggesting Moore had romantic or sexual relationships with four teenage girls when he was in his 30s, allegations which the candidate has vigorously denied. In the wake of the Post report, Hannity asked his viewers to give Moore the benefit of the doubt.

On Twitter, the companies announced their decision to discontinue showing their ads during Hannity's show — one of Fox News' most highly rated programs that is wildly popular with conservative audiences.

"We can confirm that we do not have advertisements running on this program," Nature's Bounty said on Twitter Friday.

None of the companies cited Hannity's coverage of the allegations against Moore as the reason that they had pulled their ads. However, the companies took to social media to announce that they were not advertising with the show, after Twitter users called for them to distance themselves from the show.

"We've received inquiries RE: advertising on Hannity," 23 and Me said via Twitter on Friday. "We are not running TV advertising on Hannity. We continue to closely evaluate where we advertise."