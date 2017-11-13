    ×

    Restaurants

    Roark Capital has made an offer to buy Buffalo Wild Wings

    Roark Capital has made an offer to buy Buffalo Wild Wings, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.

    Roark made an offer of more than $150 per share, the person told CNBC. Shares surged 28 percent after the Wall Street Journal initially reported the offer.

    The restaurant chain has been under pressure this year. In June, investors voted three of activist investor Marcato's nominees to Buffalo Wild Wings' board of directors.

    Last month, the company surprised the Street and beat its third quarter earnings expectations while raising full-year guidance. The company had slashed its forecast for the year in July after a sizable second-quarter miss.

    Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings have shed 24 percent this year.

    -CNBC's Lauren Hirsch contributed to this report

