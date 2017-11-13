What's on shoppers' wish lists this year? A smaller credit card bill.

This year, only a third of American consumers plan to spend $501 or more buying gifts, according to personal finance site WalletHub's latest survey. That's down from last year, when 37 percent expected to spend that much.

"Even though the economy is doing well, I think we have a lot of pockets of unemployment and especially, underemployment ," said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. "Even if people have jobs, they're not necessarily the best-paying ones."