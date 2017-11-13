[The stream is slated to start at 2:30PM, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time

Attorney Gloria Allred on Monday announced that she will introduce an Alabama woman who alleges that Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for Senate in Alabama, sexually assaulted her when she was a minor.

The press conference followed a stunning report Thursday by The Washington Post, which documented the accounts of four women who said Moore had pursued sexual relationships with them when they were in their teens, and Moore was in his early 30s.

The youngest of the four women, Leigh Corfman, said Moore initiated multiple sexual encounters with her when she was 14 years old. In an interview Friday afternoon with Sean Hannity, Moore denied ever having met Corfman, but said he may have dated at least two of the women who spoke to the Post.