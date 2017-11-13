Woman accuses Roy Moore of trying to rape her when she was a teenager

A woman on Monday alleged that Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for Senate in Alabama sexually assaulted her when she was a minor.

Beverly Young Nelson said Moore groped her and tried to force her to perform oral sex when she was 16 and she worked at a restaurant that Moore frequented.

In a statement, Nelson said that Moore attacked her in his car after offering her a ride home.

According to Nelson, instead of driving her home, Moore parked in a lot behind the restaurant.

"Mr. Moore began groping me, putting his hands on my breasts. I tried fighting him off, while yelling at him to stop, but instead of stopping he began squeezing my neck attempting to force my head into his crotch. I continued to struggle. I was determined that I was not going to allow him to force me to have sex with him. I was terrified. He was also trying to pull my shirt off. I thought that he was going to rape me. I was twisting and struggling and begging him to stop. I had tears running down my face."

Nelson said Moore eventually gave up and then told her, "You are a child. I am the District Attorney of Etowah County. If you tell anyone about this, no one will believe you." After that, Nelson said, she either fell or was pushed out of his car and onto the pavement, and he drove away.

Attorney Gloria Allred and Nelson called on the Senate Judiciary Committee to subpoena Moore and hold a hearing on the allegations against him within the next weeks.

The event followed a stunning report Thursday by The Washington Post, which documented the accounts of four women who said Moore had pursued sexual relationships with them when they were in their teens. Moore was in his early 30s at the time.

The youngest of the four women, Leigh Corfman, said Moore initiated multiple sexual encounters with her when she was 14-years-old. In an interview Friday afternoon with Sean Hannity, Moore denied ever having met Corfman but said he may have dated at least two of the women who spoke to the Post.

Moore did not immediately respond to the new allegations on Monday.

Since the first allegations were published on Thursday, a growing list of Republican senators have called on Moore to step aside, culminating on Monday with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who said, "I think he should step aside," in response to a question about Moore's next steps. McConnell was also asked whether he believed the allegations by Corfman and the three other women. "I believe the women, yes," he said.

Alabama will hold a special election on Dec. 12 to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. In September, Moore defeated Luther Strange, the Republican senator who had been appointed to fill Sessions' seat, in a Republican primary. Moore will face Democrat Doug Jones in the general election.

The first wave of polls released Monday in the wake of the allegations showed Moore and Jones locked in a tight race.