Cramer's charts unveil 5 ways you should diversify away from tech   

CNBC's Jim Cramer loves the technology sector, but right now, it's developing a bad sign: most of the gains are narrowly spread among a few major winners, a sign of bad breadth.

With Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel driving most of the technology sector's surge, the "Mad Money" host turned to technician Bob Moreno, the publisher of RightViewTrading.com and his colleague at RealMoney.com, for help sorting out the moves.

"Moreno thinks the fabulous bull market in tech might be less solid than it seems," Cramer said. "As much as I'm a fan of many tech stocks here ... you always need to have a diversified portfolio in case any one particular sector gives up the ghost."