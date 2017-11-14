Cramer's lightning round: This is your chance to get into 'up stock' Idexx Labs   

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.: "Humanization of pets. Stock has come down. Humanization of pets, by the way, and Align Technology – these are two stocks that remind me of each other. They're what we call up stocks. IDXX hardly ever comes down. I think this is your chance to get in."

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.: "I like Ultra Clean, but I'll tell you something: If you like Ultra Clean, then you should absolutely love Lam Research."

Patterson Companies, Inc.: "No, no. The only thing that is even near dentistry that we like right now is Danaher, which has a division that was doing poorly in dental and is now doing well."

Wendy's Company: "Wendy's quarter was fine. It's just that I am a devotee right now of McDonald's, and some chart work says that Starbucks is good – I am a little more tempered there."

Aetna Inc.: "Look, these stocks are what I call up stocks. My favorite in the group is UnitedHealth. Aetna's terrific. I know some of the people in this group are saying, 'Why do you stick with UnitedHealth?' I am ecumenical. I like them all."

Ansys Inc.: "You know we like that. We just covered that. Good tech name. Stick with it."

Select Medical Holdings Corporation: "No. The specialty hospitals do not make me happy. I think that they're too hit or miss."

Baozun Inc.: "We are all in Baozun. I should add that when I talk about Alibaba. I think it's absolutely terrific."