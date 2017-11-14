GE CEO Flannery: I'm not surprised by our stock's 2-day loss of over 10 percent

General Electric Chairman and CEO John Flannery told CNBC on Tuesday he's not surprised by the recent stock performance, saying the company disappointed investors.



"I'm not surprised at the investor reaction" because of the news on Monday, said Flannery, a day after GE shares suffered their worst day since April 2009.

The stock opened sharply lower Tuesday, bringing the two-day loss to over 10 percent.

"I have a strong command of what's going on in the company," Flannery told "Squawk on the Street." "[But] it is show me time. I can say what I can say, but the reality is that investors deserve and expect and will wait for results."

Flannery added the company has spent 100 days "crawling through the company," and he said he has a "strong command" about the issues in the company.

"It's quite clear we've got strong franchises at the core of this company," Flannery said, adding its power business was mismanaged and it needs fixing. "Health care is strong. Aviation is strong," he added. Any decisions on selling or keeping business units will be based on fundamentals, he said.

Among the announcements Monday, the 125-year-old industrial conglomerate said it will cut its quarterly dividend in half to help free up capital to fund an aggressive turnaround and restructuring.

Cutting the dividend was "in the best interest of the shareholders and the company," Flannery said on Tuesday, assuring investors who depend on the dividend payout that the reduction was not a decision taken lightly.

"The most important thing for us to do now is improve the results of the company, improve the cash flow of the company, be incredibly disciplined about how we invest," he said. "As we grow the earnings and cash, job one, we'll move the dividend forward too."

"I've been quite clear where we have underperformed and about how to fix that," he said. "Going back to the past is not productive."

The company also said its board will be reduced from 18 to 12 directors; three of them will be new members. Jack Brennan will remain lead director, Flannery said Tuesday. "It's not a possibility" that he will depart, he said. "Jack has a tremendous track record, a tremendous leader. He's been incredibly supportive with me. I don't see any change there."

During Monday's investor day presentation, Flannery said the future of GE is going to be "more focused," as it looks to exit more than $20 billion of assets. He also outlined steps to turn GE into a smaller firm around three businesses: power, aviation, and health care. That's a sharp divergence away from the high-flying aggressiveness of Jeff Immelt and Jack Welch. GE handed Flannery the reigns earlier this year, after Immelt retired.

GE on Monday also cut adjusted 2018 earnings to $1 per share to $1.07 per share, and pegged free cash flow at significantly reduced levels of $6 billion to $7 billion.