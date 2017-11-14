US oil trading band causes a ripple in a market looking for a breakout

The key question is to decide if the breakout is just a temporary rally, or part of a longer-term trend breakout. The second question is to set the upside targets.

Oil trades in bands. It doesn't trade in trends, or at least it hasn't really done so since 2010. The standout feature on the chart is the strong support level near $43. This is not an exact level, but this area has been tested consistently from 2015 until the most recent retest in July.

Starting in April 2016, oil prices have not stayed above this support level and moved in a prolonged sideways pattern.