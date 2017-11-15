Asia markets shrug off Wall Street's slide to make cautious gains

Asian equities shrugged off the softer lead from Wall Street to climb moderately higher on Thursday.
Markets on the move
The Nikkei 225 rose 0.52 percent to snap a six-day losing streak as financials, retailers and some tech names rose. Fast Retailing added 1.26 percent, Nikon gained 1.02 percent and SoftBank advanced 1.55 percent. Energy-related plays remained under pressure.
Markets in South Korea will open at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN, an hour later than normal, due to the delay of a national university test.
Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 hovered near the flat line, climbing just 0.02 percent as the heavily-weighted banking sub-index stood little changed in the morning.
Stateside, equities finished the Wednesday session lower as declines in oil prices weighed on energy-related stocks. Investors also focused on the likelihood of proposed tax reforms getting passed before year-end.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 138.19 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 23,271.28 — its lowest finish in more than three weeks.
The lead up
Oil prices were stable after once again declining on Wednesday when a U.S. government agency report showed the build in crude stockpiles was larger than estimated. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was off 0.05 percent at $55.31 per barrel. Brent crude futures had yet to trade, but had settled down 34 cents at $61.87 per barrel in the last session.
The closely-watched consumer price index rose by just 0.1 percent in October compared to the 0.5 percent rise seen in September, which was in line with a forecast from economists in a Reuters poll.
Other U.S. data released on Wednesday included retail sales, which edged up 0.2 percent in October. That was above a Reuters poll in which economists had expected the metric to be unchanged, but still softer than the 1.9 percent rise in September.
Following those releases, the dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies at 93.848 at 8:17 a.m. HK/SIN after falling to trade at the 93.4 handle on Wednesday. The greenback, meanwhile, was a touch firmer against the Japanese currency, with the dollar last trading at 112.91 yen.
Investors also kept an eye on the U.S. Treasury yield curve, which was at its flattest in 10 years as markets anticipated a December interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
Corporate news
Fairfax's real estate classifieds unit, Domain, is set to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN under the "DHG" ticker. The unit had been spun off from Fairfax after shareholders voted for the move earlier this month. Fairfax shares were down 34.51 percent in early trade.
Shares of Santos popped in early trade, rising some 10.96 percent after the company said it was "not currently engaged in discussions" with Harbour Energy. The Australian oil and gas company was reportedly the target of a proposed 11 billion Australian dollar ($8.34 billion) takeover, Reuters reported earlier, citing the Australian Financial Review.
Elsewhere, Yixin Group, a Tencent-backed online platform for car sales, will debut for trade in Hong Kong on Thursday. Shares were priced at HK$7.70 ($0.98) apiece — the top end of the price range — and the IPO is expected to raise around HK$6.5 billion ($833 million), the company said in a filing.
Meanwhile, Tencent reported net profit rose 69 percent to 18 billion yuan ($2.72 billion) for the quarter that ended in September, easily beating the average 15.18 billion yuan forecast by analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll. The Chinese internet company said its revenue increased 61 percent to 65.2 billion yuan.
Currency watch
The Australian dollar got a boost following the release of employment data on Thursday. The currency traded at $0.7603 at 8:35 a.m. HK/SIN after touching as high as $0.7609. The Aussie dollar had fallen during Asian trade in the last session following the release of weak wage data.
What's on tap
Here's the economic calendar for Thursday (all times in HK/SIN):
- 10:00 a.m.: Philippines third-quarter GDP
- 4:30 p.m.: Hong Kong October unemployment
- Indonesia's central bank is also due to make its interest rates decision during the day