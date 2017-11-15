Asia markets shrug off Wall Street's slide to make cautious gains

Oil prices were stable after once again declining on Wednesday when a U.S. government agency report showed the build in crude stockpiles was larger than estimated. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was off 0.05 percent at $55.31 per barrel. Brent crude futures had yet to trade, but had settled down 34 cents at $61.87 per barrel in the last session.

The closely-watched consumer price index rose by just 0.1 percent in October compared to the 0.5 percent rise seen in September, which was in line with a forecast from economists in a Reuters poll.

Other U.S. data released on Wednesday included retail sales, which edged up 0.2 percent in October. That was above a Reuters poll in which economists had expected the metric to be unchanged, but still softer than the 1.9 percent rise in September.

Following those releases, the dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies at 93.848 at 8:17 a.m. HK/SIN after falling to trade at the 93.4 handle on Wednesday. The greenback, meanwhile, was a touch firmer against the Japanese currency, with the dollar last trading at 112.91 yen.

Investors also kept an eye on the U.S. Treasury yield curve, which was at its flattest in 10 years as markets anticipated a December interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.