China is 'a gift that keeps giving,' says Morgan Stanley CEO

While there may be concerns about debt in China, the world's second-largest economy remains a tremendous engine for global growth, Morgan Stanley's chairman and CEO told CNBC.

With domestic economic growth at around 6 percent and a $10 trillion to $11 trillion economy, the country "is a gift that keeps giving to world economic growth," James Gorman said Thursday.

And on worries that concerns about the country's rising debt levels, Gorman said it's important to keep things in perspective: "China also has probably the highest savings rate in the world —you've got to look at the total context."

He also echoed the bullish sentiment of Gokul Laroia, Asia Pacific co-CEO of Morgan Stanley, who told CNBC Wednesday that he's positive on its business in China as initial public offering activity there picked up after slowing the year before.