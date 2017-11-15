The two men are also investors in an unaffiliated company, a start-up auto insurance company called Metromile.

So how to make that first breakthrough to someone like Cuban? For Wilk it started with a blog he had written called "Ten Ways to Get Mark Cuban to Fund Your Company."

Here are some of the pearls he recalls.

1. Email him. Cuban is known for doing much of his business by email. In fact, when Wilk first met him at the W Hotel bar, the billionaire was busily giving away his email address to the throng of wannabes crowded around him.

2. Keep the email short, bulleted and to the point. "He said you have a better chance of him responding if the email is structured that way," says Wilk now.

3. You need to make the case why you want Cuban to invest. The entrepreneur points out that the billionaire really wants to know why you think he's the right investor for your venture.

Getting a billionaire to write a check

It helped that Wilk had a burgeoning track record when he first met him at the Hotel W bar after Cuban had spoken at a TechCrunch conference. As a college student, he dropped the notion of becoming a professional golfer to focus on start-ups. Within a year he sold his first effort, a site that sold discounted golf equipment, for $100,000 to a businessman he won't identify.

Wilk was offering Cuban a piece in a site for which he and his longtime technology partner Paras Chitrakar had just scored $17,000 in seed money from the highly regarded Silicon Valley accelerator Y Combinator. The site, which at the time was called 140bets, combined a Twitter-like site with sports betting. The site later changed its name to AllScreen.

The billionaire investor had read Wilk's blog but was still a tough nut to crack at first, recalls the younger entrepreneur. Not surprisingly, he insisted that Wilk email him the details. That prompted a series of emails between the two men before Cuban would open his checkbook.

"Mark is extremely intelligent, so the best thing I did in my emails early on was try to get his take on whatever I was pitching him," Wilk recalls. "He has great ideas, and if you can incorporate them into your business, I would say the higher likelihood he will be excited to invest."

As it turned out, the 140bets sport site ran low on cash and had to pivot to a new business model, recalls Skip Paul, a senior advisor for investment banking firm Centerview Partners who has informally advised Wilk since his college years. Paul also personally invests in Wilk's companies.