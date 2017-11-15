P&G has acquired Native natural deodorant brand

Procter & Gamble has acquired natural deodorant brand Native, the company said Wednesday.

Native has built up an online following on its website. The deal will help P&G broaden its portfolio, which already includes Secret, Old Spice and Gillette, to reach consumers who are looking to avoid certain ingredients, Bill Brace, P&G's vice president of North American Personal Care said in a statement.

"Native is a leader in this fast-growing segment by delighting consumers with a great product and brand experience," Brace said.

P&G noted its direct-to-consumer model in its announcement as one of the factors contributing to its decision to buy the brand. Similar concepts in razors from competitors like Harry's and Dollar Shave Club have cost P&G's Gillette brand market share in the category.

Wednesday's announcement comes one month after the sprawling consumer goods company fended off activist investor Nelson Peltz. The Trian Partners CEO and founding partner criticized P&G for being too slow and lacking any recent innovation in his quest for a seat on P&G's board.