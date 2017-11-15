Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will oppose current GOP tax bill

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will oppose the Senate tax plan as written, his office confirmed Wednesday.

The lawmaker from Wisconsin is the first GOP senator to explicitly say he will not back the tax proposal. Johnson told The Wall Street Journal that the bill benefits corporations more than other businesses.

"If they can pass it without me, let them," he told the newspaper, which first reported his opposition. "I'm not going to vote for this tax package."

Johnson's opposition adds uncertainty to the GOP goal of chopping tax rates on businesses and individuals by the end of the year.

Republicans hold 52 of 100 seats in the Senate. They can only lose two votes and still pass the plan with the simple majority needed under special budget rules.

GOP senators hope to pass their bill as soon as the week after Thanksgiving.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Programming note: Johnson will appear on CNBC's "Squawk Box" at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.