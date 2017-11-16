    ×

    US Treasurys edge lower as investors gear up for bumper batch of data; Fed speeches in focus

    • A slew of economic data and speeches by Federal Reserve members are set to take place Thursday
    • The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $11 billion in 9-year and 8-month TIPS

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Thursday, as investors pivoted their attention to the upcoming slew of economic data due out.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.361 percent at 5:45 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.797 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    As Wall Street continues to pore over the latest set of corporate earnings, a huge batch of economic data is set to keep bonds markets on their feet Thursday.

    First off, jobless claims, import and export prices, the Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing survey and the business leaders' survey are all due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    At 9:15 a.m., industrial production is due, followed by the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

    On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $11 billion in nine-year and eight-month Treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS). The size of two separate bills auctions and one two-year floating rate notes auction are also expected to be announced.

    A number of U.S. Federal Reserve are set to deliver remarks Thursday. In Michigan, Governor Lael Brainard will be speaking at the Financial Stability Conference; while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be in Houston, Texas, speaking at a CFA Society Houston event.

    Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is also set to give keynote address at Cato Institute's 35th Annual Monetary Conference: The Future of Monetary Policy, in Washington.

    Elsewhere, House Republicans are expected to vote on their tax reform bill today, with GOP leaders believing the bill can be passed this week, despite lingering resistance seen from some Republicans.

    —CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report

