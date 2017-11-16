US Treasurys edge lower as investors gear up for bumper batch of data; Fed speeches in focus

As Wall Street continues to pore over the latest set of corporate earnings, a huge batch of economic data is set to keep bonds markets on their feet Thursday.

First off, jobless claims, import and export prices, the Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing survey and the business leaders' survey are all due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

At 9:15 a.m., industrial production is due, followed by the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $11 billion in nine-year and eight-month Treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS). The size of two separate bills auctions and one two-year floating rate notes auction are also expected to be announced.

A number of U.S. Federal Reserve are set to deliver remarks Thursday. In Michigan, Governor Lael Brainard will be speaking at the Financial Stability Conference; while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be in Houston, Texas, speaking at a CFA Society Houston event.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is also set to give keynote address at Cato Institute's 35th Annual Monetary Conference: The Future of Monetary Policy, in Washington.