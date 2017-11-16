Facebook hoping to court more video creators to its platform with the launch of a new app.

The Facebook Creator App will make it easier for users to create original video and livestreams via their mobile devices. It will also give them new tools, including the ability to add intros or outros to live broadcasts, different camera effects, and designed frames around videos. Users will also have access to data and analytics about their videos. Facebook first announced plans to launch an app for creators at in June.

The company is also introducing a hub where video creators can learn more about creating video for Facebook as well as get questions answered. Website members will also be considered for early access to new video features.

"To help creators grow on Facebook, it's important that we continue building tools for them to be successful, which is why I'm really excited about two new updates launching today for creators," Facebook vice president of product Fidji Simo said on her Facebook page. "We're rolling out a new app that will be a one-stop shop for creators of all sizes, which will let creators easily make original videos, go live with exclusive features, and connect with their community on Facebook. We've also launched a new website dedicated to providing creators with inspiration, support, and education."

Facebook has been attempting to get more people and companies to move their videos to its platform. It introduced a hub for original shows called Watch in August and added ways to monetize video likeads that play in the middle of livestreams earlier this year. It also allows users to have sponsored content.

However it has yet to widely roll out the ability to add commercials to all videos like its competitor YouTube. Though today's announcement isn't related to allowing users to make money on their videos, it does make the path to creating content for the platform a lot smoother.