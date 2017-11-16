Facebook will stream exclusively 47 college basketball games this season

Facebook will be the only place to watch 47 college basketball games this season.

Multi-platform sports network Stadium announced on Thursday it was streaming 47 college basketball games exclusively through Facebook this season. The games feature teams from the Mountain West, West Coast Conference, Conference USA, and the Atlantic 10 divisions, including Dayton, Saint Mary's, Wake Forest, VCU, Pittsburgh, UNLV, Utah, Washington State, Ole Miss, George Washington, and UMass, among others.

Stadium's on-air talent will interact with comments posted on Facebook in real-time, and the company will also post a Facebook-only 30-minute commentary show on every Wednesday evening. Stadium will also make other college games it owns the streaming rights to available on other digital platforms, including its own app and Pluto TV .

The announcement signals Facebook's further expansion into live sports content. Stadium and Facebook previously partnered earlier this year to stream 15 college football games exclusively. The 13 games that have aired so far this year have received almost 10 million total views, according to Stadium. Facebook has also streamed some NBA and MLB regular season games, but those were available to watch on via other methods.