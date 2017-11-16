Dow rises more than 100 points as Wal-Mart and Cisco jump after earnings

U.S. equities rose on Thursday, rebounding from consecutive declines, following strong quarterly results from Cisco Systems and Wal-Mart. Wall Street also looked ahead to a key vote on tax reform.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained more than 100 points, with Cisco and Wal-Mart leading advancers on the 30-stock index.

Cisco reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations, lifted in part by strong sales of software applications. Cisco shares popped 6.3 percent and were on track for their best session since Feb. 11, 2016.

Wal-Mart also reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, sending the stock more than 6 percent higher. The company's results were boosted by a surge in grocery and online sales.

"Overall the F3Q result suggests investments continue to favorably impact comp growth and shows Walmart is effectively competing in a tough retail environment," Mark Astrachan, an analyst at Stifel, said in a note.

The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent, with consumer staples and information technology as the best-performing sectors. NetApp, which rose more than 15 percent, and Wal-Mart were the best-performing stocks in the index.

The Nasdaq composite outperformed the Dow and S&P 500, advancing 0.8 percent.