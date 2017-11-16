    ×

    Dow rises more than 100 points as Wal-Mart and Cisco jump after earnings

    • Cisco reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations, lifted in part by strong sales of software applications.
    • Wal-Mart also reported better-than-expected quarterly results, boosted by a surge in grocery and online sales.
    • Before Thursday's rebound, the major stock indexes came had fallen in their previous two sessions.

    U.S. equities rose on Thursday, rebounding from consecutive declines, following strong quarterly results from Cisco Systems and Wal-Mart. Wall Street also looked ahead to a key vote on tax reform.

    The Dow Jones industrial average gained more than 100 points, with Cisco and Wal-Mart leading advancers on the 30-stock index.

    Cisco reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations, lifted in part by strong sales of software applications. Cisco shares popped 6.3 percent and were on track for their best session since Feb. 11, 2016.

    Wal-Mart also reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, sending the stock more than 6 percent higher. The company's results were boosted by a surge in grocery and online sales.

    "Overall the F3Q result suggests investments continue to favorably impact comp growth and shows Walmart is effectively competing in a tough retail environment," Mark Astrachan, an analyst at Stifel, said in a note.

    The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent, with consumer staples and information technology as the best-performing sectors. NetApp, which rose more than 15 percent, and Wal-Mart were the best-performing stocks in the index.

    The Nasdaq composite outperformed the Dow and S&P 500, advancing 0.8 percent.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 7, 2016.
    Stocks "are bouncing back this morning in what is proving to be a year of amazing of resilience for the asset class and silencing the bears," said Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout. "Market bears had one eye open yesterday, but are slipping back into hibernation."

    Before Thursday's rebound, the major stock indexes came had fallen in their previous two sessions, as concerns about tax reform and a pullback in commodities worried investors.

    "If it doesn't pass, stocks will likely sell off amid uncertainty about the timing of corporate tax cuts," Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, said in a note Thursday.

    Later on Thursday, the House is expected to vote on a tax plan. If the bill becomes law, it would slash the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent. Expectations of tax reform have helped stocks reach all-time highs recently.

    Global stocks also rebounded on Thursday. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 gained 0.8 percent as bank shares rose 0.4 percent. Asian markets also closed mostly higher, with the Japanese Nikkei 225 advancing 1.5 percent and the South Korean Kospi index gaining 0.7 percent.

    "You would expect a small rebound after several days of declines," said Komal Sri-Kumar, president of Sri-Kumar Global Strategies. But he also noted that investors should remain alert as uncertainty surrounding global central banks and Brext, among others, remained. "I would not get too excited about today's rally."

