Here's everything you need to know about Wal-Mart's earnings

Wal-Mart is set to report third-quarter earnings before the bell on Thursday.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Thomson Reuters:

Earnings per share: 97 cents, adjusted.

Revenue: $120.997 billion.

Same-store sales: an increase of 1.8 percent.

All signs point to Wal-Mart being in a retail war with internet giant Amazon.

After acquiring Jet.com, the big-box retailer's online sales have skyrocketed, as Wal-Mart has brought other brands including Bonobos, Modcloth and Moosejaw into its portfolio. Meanwhile, the company is expanding curbside grocery pick-up service, beefing up its digital assortment and working with Amazon-rival Google on voice-activated shopping.

Though, one weakness for Wal-Mart of late has been that its profit margins have dipped slightly due to more aggressive promotions. The retailer has been investing heavily to keep its prices competitive.

Heading into the holidays, Wal-Mart plans to invest more in its stores — holding seasonal parties for customers — and offer more merchandise online. Just this week, the company announced a partnership with Lord & Taylor, where Walmart.com will begin selling the department store chain's high-end apparel options in spring of 2018.

"We remain outperform & we are encouraged by digital innovation and physical store execution at WMT," Cowen & Co. analyst Oliver Chen wrote in a recent note to analysts. "Additionally, we believe WMT further leveraging Jet.com ... over the next year will resonate with customers and help WMT efficiently grow online baskets."

As of Wednesday's market close, Wal-Mart shares have climbed nearly 30 percent in 2017.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.