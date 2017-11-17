    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys edge lower as investors turn their attention to upcoming data

    • Looking to data, housing starts, building permits and the Kansas City Fed survey are set to be published
    • No major auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury Friday

    U.S. government debt prices were slightly lower on Friday, as investors geared up for the final batch of economic data due out for the week.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat slightly higher at around 2.366 percent at 5:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.812 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    As Wall Street continues to pore over the latest set of corporate earnings, another cluster of data releases are set to be published.

    First off, housing starts and building permits are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, and then the Kansas City Fed manufacturing survey is set to be published at 11 a.m. ET.

    On the central bank front, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is expected to speak at the Community Bankers Symposium in Chicago.

    Tax will also be a key market mover, after news emerged Thursday that House Republicans passed a bill to cut taxes on businesses and individuals, with the tax reform plan receiving 227 votes in favor, beating the 205 votes that voted against.

    If the bill does end up becoming law, it would cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent without delay.

    Tax reform will now look towards the Senate, where the Finance Committee expects to vote on Friday.

    No major auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury.

    —CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report

