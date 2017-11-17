US Treasurys edge lower as investors turn their attention to upcoming data

As Wall Street continues to pore over the latest set of corporate earnings, another cluster of data releases are set to be published.

First off, housing starts and building permits are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, and then the Kansas City Fed manufacturing survey is set to be published at 11 a.m. ET.

On the central bank front, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is expected to speak at the Community Bankers Symposium in Chicago.

Tax will also be a key market mover, after news emerged Thursday that House Republicans passed a bill to cut taxes on businesses and individuals, with the tax reform plan receiving 227 votes in favor, beating the 205 votes that voted against.

If the bill does end up becoming law, it would cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent without delay.

Tax reform will now look towards the Senate, where the Finance Committee expects to vote on Friday.

No major auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury.

