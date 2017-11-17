Top VC deals: Stitch Fix, flying cars and retail robots used at Wal-Mart

A space start-up called Spire raised $70 million to keep a constant watch over the Earth. The company launches constellations of small satellites, then uses data from these and other ground-based stations to generate reports and predictions. The company's technology is used to track and forecast things like hurricanes and other weather, and to thwart problems like over-fishing and piracy at sea.

Graphcore is taking on Nvidia, Intel and others, developing processors for AI or machine learning. The fledgling chip makers raised a $50 million series c round of funding led by Sequoia, which backed Nvidia early on. The new round brings Graphcore's total raised to about $110 million. The start-up based in Bristol, England is also backed by Dell Technologies, Demis Hassabis who co-founded DeepMind (Alphabet's AI unit), Uber chief scientist Zoubin Ghahramani and others.

Amgen, Merck, Roche and GE Ventures are among investors in a $30 million series D round for oncology start-up Syapse. The company's software helps cancer doctors and other health professionals exchange data around patient treatments and outcomes, so that they're armed with more evidence on which to base their treatment plans.

Temasek led a $30 million investment in Arterys, a medical tech start-up developing machine learning software to rapidly, and accurately analyze medical images including MRI and CT scans. For now, Arterys works with cardiac imagery, but the company plans to use its funding to create new products to diagnose cancer and brain health images, as well.

Intel's investment arm joined Cota Capital, Paxion and others in a $17.5 million round of funding for Bossa Nova, a start-up building robots for the retail industry. The company's robots roll around stores, and scan the shelves to take an inventory, sending data back to managers to keep them apprised of what does (or doesn't) sell, and when items need to be restocked. Wal-Mart is trying out Bossa Nova's bots in select stores, as CNBC previously reported.